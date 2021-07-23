Perryville Prevallet Jeweler

Today’s story begins with an End. Our birthday girl is Anna Barbara End, who was born on July 23, 1877. This girl would later be called Annie. She was the daughter of Gabriel and Barbara (Hausmann) End. Annie was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville, Missouri. A transcription of her baptism record is shown below. One of her baptismal sponsors was one of the many Anna Popp’s that have been discussed recently on this blog, but I did not choose to use my time to figure out which one she was.