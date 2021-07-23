Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perryville, MO

Perryville Prevallet Jeweler

By Warren Schmidt
lutheranmuseum.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s story begins with an End. Our birthday girl is Anna Barbara End, who was born on July 23, 1877. This girl would later be called Annie. She was the daughter of Gabriel and Barbara (Hausmann) End. Annie was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville, Missouri. A transcription of her baptism record is shown below. One of her baptismal sponsors was one of the many Anna Popp’s that have been discussed recently on this blog, but I did not choose to use my time to figure out which one she was.

lutheranmuseum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perryville, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lutheran Churches#Real Estate#Rev#Immanuel Lutheran Church#Mary Lrb#Prevallet#Catholic#French#Zion Lutheran Church#The Perry County Sun#Germans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy