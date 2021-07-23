Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Mary's, AK

St. Mary's College 48th Annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race Sets Sail July 30

By St. Mary's College of Maryland
Bay Net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MARY'S CITY, Md. - St. Mary's College of Maryland’s highly anticipated Governor’s Cup Yacht Race, scheduled for July 30-31, is open for registration. This year marks the 48th running of the oldest and longest overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay and one of the biggest celebrations of sailing around. The race starts from Maryland’s current capital city in Annapolis to its first capital city in St. Mary’s City. Simultaneously, Potomac Race sailors start at Dahlgren, Southern Race sailors start at Fishing Bay, and Solomons Race sailors start at Solomons to sail to St. Mary’s City.

www.thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Sports
City
Saint Mary's, AK
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht#Chesapeake Bay#Barbecue#Potomac Race#Dahlgren#Southern Race#Solomons Race#Gov Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy