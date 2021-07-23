St. Mary's College 48th Annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race Sets Sail July 30

ST. MARY'S CITY, Md. - St. Mary's College of Maryland’s highly anticipated Governor’s Cup Yacht Race, scheduled for July 30-31, is open for registration. This year marks the 48th running of the oldest and longest overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay and one of the biggest celebrations of sailing around. The race starts from Maryland’s current capital city in Annapolis to its first capital city in St. Mary’s City. Simultaneously, Potomac Race sailors start at Dahlgren, Southern Race sailors start at Fishing Bay, and Solomons Race sailors start at Solomons to sail to St. Mary’s City.