Traditional Steak And Kidney Pie Recipe

While the U.S. and the UK may be similar in many ways, sharing the same language and a similar melting pot culture, we do have some significant differences. They drive on the left, we drive on the right, they use the metric system while we're still holding out with the imperial system, and they have real royals while we have ... Kardashians. Perhaps the most significant way we differ, however, is in what we consider to be acceptable cuisine. Case in point: kidneys. While many Americans recoil in horror at the thought, Brits have long considered this organ a delicacy.