The NBA Finals concluded on July 20, the NBA Draft was held on July 29 and, since these things usually happen in June, you might be wondering when free agency will begin. The answer is this coming Monday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. ET. (That's when you should be checking Twitter -- and this website, if you'd like -- because teams will officially be allowed to negotiate contracts with free agents. The transaction moratorium will be lifted on August 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET, which means that's when teams will announce signings that you already have read about on the internet.)