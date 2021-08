Dealers will benefit from direct two-way syncing of inventory and pricing in addition to offering better consumer interactions. Automotive digital marketing leader Sincro and transformative cloud-native platform company Tekion announced the first API-based direct two-way integration of a dealer management system (DMS) and dealer websites in real time. Dealers using a Sincro website and Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud can now access accurate data synced simultaneously between both technologies. This improves the buying experience for consumers, who will see up-to-date vehicle inventory and pricing information as well as receive personalized communications from dealers.