Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Capri Holdings

investing.com
 10 days ago

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Buy rating on Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $75, which is approximately 50.72% above the present share price of $49.76. Boruchow expects Capri Holdings to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.21 for the third quarter of...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Jimmy Choo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Luxury Goods#Wells Fargo Lrb#Wfc#Cpri#Moderate#Tipranks Com#Capri Holdings Ltd#Lifestyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Economyinvesting.com

Nomura Stick to Their Hold Rating for Ford Motor

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor on Friday, setting a price target of $13.3, which is approximately 4.66% below the present share price of $13.95. Das expects Ford Motor to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Whitecap Resources

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources (OTC:SPGYF) on Thursday, setting a price target of C$8.5, which is approximately 49.73% above the present share price of $4.55. Davis expects Whitecap Resources to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Vocera Communications Inc.

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Vocera (NYSE:VCRA) Communications Inc. on Thursday, setting a price target of $43, which is approximately 2.48% above the present share price of $41.96. Dodge expects Vocera Communications Inc. to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.23 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Kinsale Capital Group

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) on Friday, setting a price target of $235, which is approximately 31.55% above the present share price of $178.65. Dwelle expects Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Huntington Bancshares Inc.

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Inc. on Thursday, setting a price target of $17, which is approximately 20.74% above the present share price of $14.08. Arfstrom expects Huntington Bancshares Inc. to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Crescent Point Energy

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Buy rating on Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) on Thursday, setting a price target of C$7.5, which is approximately 63.79% above the present share price of $3.67. Harvey expects Crescent Point Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.68 for the third quarter...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Sm Energy Company

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Sm Energy Company on Friday, setting a price target of $27, which is approximately 44.39% above the present share price of $18.7. Hanold expects Sm Energy Company to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$2.19 for the third quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Crestwood Equity

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Crestwood Equity (NYSE:CEQP) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $33, which is approximately 13.32% above the present share price of $29.12. Scotto expects Crestwood Equity to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.00 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank Ag

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) Ag on Wednesday, setting a price target of EUR11, which is approximately 4.35% above the present share price of $12.51. Reingen expects Deutsche Bank Ag to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sangamo Biosciences

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMO) on Thursday, setting a price target of $22, which is approximately 129.65% above the present share price of $9.58. Issi expects Sangamo Biosciences to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.32 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Provident Financial Services

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) on Friday, setting a price target of $27, which is approximately 25.00% above the present share price of $21.6. Duong expects Provident Financial Services to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the third quarter...
Marketsinvesting.com

BMO Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Simon Property

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Hold rating on Simon Property on Monday, setting a price target of $125, which is approximately 1.20% below the present share price of $126.52. C. Sanabria expects Simon Property to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of...
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo vs. Bank of America: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

With increasing financial transactions and capital market activities, the financial industry is experiencing a solid boost. This, coupled with the Fed’s plan to raise interest rates sooner than expected, could drive up Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) revenues. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a leading financial services company that provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through four segments: consumer banking and lending; commercial banking; corporate and investment banking; and wealth and investment management. In comparison, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through the following segments: consumer banking; global wealth & investment management; global banking; and global market segments.
StocksBusiness Insider

What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Capri Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 16 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Capri Holdings evaluate the company at an average price target of $70.06 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $56.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.25. PVH posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Stocksinvesting.com

Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Buy Rating for Terex

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Buy rating on Terex (NYSE:TEX) on Thursday, setting a price target of $62, which is approximately 29.38% above the present share price of $47.92. Dobre expects Terex to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Stocksinvesting.com

Evercore ISI Stick to Their Buy Rating for Liberty Global C

Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Global C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) on Friday, setting a price target of $32, which is approximately 19.14% above the present share price of $26.86. Jayant expects Liberty Global C to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for BNP Paribas SA

Kepler Capital analyst Andreas Schneider maintained a Hold rating on BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPQY) SA on Friday, setting a price target of EUR60.1, which is approximately 133.80% above the present share price of $30.51. Schneider expects BNP Paribas SA to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the third quarter...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Tops Q1 EPS by 63c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) reported Q1 EPS of $1.42, $0.63 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.25 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy