Can We Talk About How Cool Henry Golding's Wife, Liv Lo, Is?

When it comes to her daytime talk show and her life off-camera, Tamron Hall has the same motto: “Let’s talk about it.”. Over the course of a nearly 30-year career, Hall has never shied away from difficult conversations. When she left NBC’s “Today” show in 2017, she was frank about her controversial exit: it had been painful. Her most candid moment came two years later with a much more personal reveal: in March 2019, she announced that, not only had she married beau Steven Greener, but she was also 32 weeks pregnant with their first child. Hall later explained that she waited to disclose the news, because, at 48 years old, her pregnancy was considered high-risk, and she had been terrified of losing the baby. She shared the birth of their son Moses just over a month later.