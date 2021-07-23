Valve explains how removable Steam Libraries will work on Steam Deck

Valve has always been an interesting company, from publishing and developing hit games such as Left 4 Dead and Counter-Strike to creating their massive online PC game store and community, Steam. Most recently from Steam we got word of a new portable option from the company from their branded Steam store, the Steam Deck. Confusing for sure, as the company Elgado has already creating several devices in their line of PC products called Stream Decks to help streamline certain aspects of streaming. Below, we’ve discussed not only the core announcement and details of Valve’s brand new Steam Deck but also how this innovative product is different from the Nintendo Switch and older handheld systems as well as its possibly huge impact on portable gaming.