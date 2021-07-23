Cancel
Valve explains how removable Steam Libraries will work on Steam Deck

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a video with IGN, the team at Valve has gone into deeper detail about the Steam Deck’s hardware. Some interesting tidbits popped out at us, such as the claim that Valve hasn’t found a game Steam Deck can’t handle, but also how the Steam Deck will handle removable storage via SD cards.

#Valve#Steam Games#Epic Games#Library#Internal Storage#Steam Libraries#Ign#Sku#Steam Deck#Sds
