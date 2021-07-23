Cancel
Valley's minority-owned business executives share challenges, triumphs from past year

By Andy Blye
As vaccinations roll out and people try to get back to the way things were before, the shadows of the Covid-19 pandemic and the turmoil of 2020 still hang over the city. But even in the hard times, executives at Phoenix's largest minority-owned businesses found success and adapted to survive. See this year's list of the largest minority-owned businesses in the region.

