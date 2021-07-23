Cancel
Physical Recap: What We Do in the Shadows

By Rose Maura Lorre
Vulture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot a surprise, but: I honestly never cared about the men on this show (except Tyler) until now. The men have always seemed engineered in a screenwriting lab to be disdained and nothing more. They are self-obsessed, their worldviews so crowded with nothing but their own desires that it’s like an abstract form of manspreading. So imagine my shock when I realized about halfway through this episode of Physical that I was actually liking Danny and Ernie and Evil John Breem. I can’t even call him evil anymore, can I? The dude is showing growth! (And also, he’s married to a lady who is a dead ringer for Alison Brie as Trudy Campbell on Mad Men and I get a kick out of always telling myself when she appears onscreen, “Oh m god, again I thought that was Alison Brie.”)

