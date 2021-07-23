Physical Recap: What We Do in the Shadows

With Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) set to return for a third season of What We Do in the Shadows, FX has been doing its best to get viewers up-to-speed on what they can expect. Dealing with the reality of their roommate being a world-class vampire hunter (and the possible benefits that come from that?) and their new status within the vampire community, maybe that's the reason why they're sporting shades in the recently-released key art poster for Season 3. Their future's so bright, they gotta wear shades (to quote the song)? Of course, there's also Colin's 100th birthday, werewolf kickball, wellness cults, and Nandor fangs-deep in a kind of "external life crisis", it looks like there will be more than enough going on to keep them grounded (we hope).