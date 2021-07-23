Cancel
Museums

T.S.C.A.R. Raises over $11,000 for WASP Museum

By Press Release
Sweetwater Reporter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Society, Children of the American Revolution (T.S.C.A.R.) raised over $11,000 on behalf of the WASP Museum to help fund four interactive educational STEM exhibits aimed at grades 2 – 12. The T.S.C.A.R. held their annual state conference at the Museum in March and presented the check to the Lisa Taylor, Executive Director.

