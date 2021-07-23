T.S.C.A.R. Raises over $11,000 for WASP Museum

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL) held its final fundraiser for the 2020-21 season, A Summer Fête at the Charleston Yacht Club, Sunday, June 27. Celebrating a truly remarkable year, the CSOL announced it raised $210,000 this year making it one of the best fundraising years in the CSOL’s history. A check for $58,000 was presented to Michael Smith, executive director of the Charleston Symphony by Carol Cronk and Marty Penkhus, co-presidents of the CSOL. This was the second gift the CSOL made to the Symphony this year bringing the total to $173,000 as of June 27. A Summer Fête raised $52,000. David Savard, who led the Fund the Need bidding process, thanked the attendees for their generosity during this difficult time for the Symphony and cultural arts organizations. Jaimie Flack, event chair, said a third check for $37,000 was given to the CSO on June 30 making the CSOL’s total gift of $210,000. Jaimie shared the CSOL has been an integral part of the CSO since 1976.