Olyphant, PA

Olyphant churches bid farewell to Monsignor Michael Delaney

Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 10 days ago
Monsignor Michael Delaney recently bid farewell to Olyphant after serving nine years at Holy Cross Church/St. Patrick’s Church. The Olyphant Borough Council and the mayor extended their gratitude with a plaque in his honor, which read in part, “you will always be a part of our town.” Monsignor Delaney, who also served as pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church in Throop, is now going to serve Our Lady of Snows Roman Catholic Church in Clarks Summit. Shown from left are, first row: Olyphant Mayor John Sedlak, Monsignor Michael Delaney and Olyphant Council Members: Robert Hudak and Dina Harrington. Second row: Dave Krukovitz, Gerald Tully, James Baldan, Michael Adda, and Beth Frushon.

Times Leader

Times Leader

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

