The date the Champlain South Tower collapsed in Surfside, Florida — June 24, 2021 — may not live in infamy the way December 7 and September 11 do, but it is one that is potentially no less significant for us. The sudden collapse of a large urban building, reduced to rubble in a single crash with major loss of life; the desperate, painstaking search for survivors; the slow acceptance of the calamity’s scope — all this cannot help but bring to mind the similar trauma of the World Trade Center attack 20 years ago.