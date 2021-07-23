Steven Gerrard Says Managing Everton Is 'Never A Possibility'

Liverpool have had some very legendary managers and football players who during their time at Anfield were adored by the Anfield faithful.

Two people who have earned the title 'Legend' at Anfield are Champions League winning manager Rafa Benitez and his former captain Steven Gerrard.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Both of them are now managing football clubs. Gerrard has had a very successful start to his managerial career in Scotland were he dethroned Celtic to help Rangers win their first Scottish Championship in nine years.

While Rafa Benitez has got a new job across Stanley park at Liverpool's bitter rivals Everton.

This moved shocked a lot of people and some fans aren't sure how to feel about Rafa managing the blues now.

However, most people have put their differences aside a understand that the Spaniard loves the city and Liverpool FC still.

(Sipa USA)

Despite signing Benitez, there were a few other managers who were linked with the move to Goodison park. One of those names linked was Steven Gerrard.

Yes, the same Steven Gerrard who despised Everton while playing in Liverpool red.

When this rumour came out a lot of fans just turned a blind eye as we know that Stevie G would never join the toffees.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

Well, he has now been asked about the links and if he would ever consider managing Everton in the future.

"it's never a possibility as far as I'm concerned. I was very shocked and surprised that my name was linked to the job. I don't know where it came from, whether it was paper talk or if there was any truth in it, I'm not sure." said Gerrard

"Rafa wasn't born in the city, he's not a red through-and-through and he never played against Everton for 20 years and competed against them, so I think it's a very different situation [to mine]."

Thankfully it seems like Steven Gerrard managing Everton is something Liverpool fans never have to worry about.