Passion for the environment fuels a Dallas Boy Scout’s conservation award

While many 15-year-old boys are playing sports or learning to drive in their spare time, Baxter Perry-Miller was making and installing bee apiaries at Bonton Farms. Not that the soon-to-be St. Mark’s 10th-grader isn’t into sports or driving — he’s on his school’s junior varsity baseball team and has his driver’s permit. Throughout his young life, the environment has been a driving force for him and his family.