Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Passion for the environment fuels a Dallas Boy Scout’s conservation award

By Harriet L. Blake
Dallas News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many 15-year-old boys are playing sports or learning to drive in their spare time, Baxter Perry-Miller was making and installing bee apiaries at Bonton Farms. Not that the soon-to-be St. Mark’s 10th-grader isn’t into sports or driving — he’s on his school’s junior varsity baseball team and has his driver’s permit. Throughout his young life, the environment has been a driving force for him and his family.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas County, TX
Society
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Seagoville, TX
Dallas County, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts#Scouting#The Boy Scouts Of America#Boy Scout Troop#Eagle#Bonton Farms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy