Leasys finalizes the acquisition of ER Capital LTD (Easirent) in the UK
Leasys, a subsidiary of FCA Bank, a 50/50 joint venture between Crédit Agricole Group and Stellantis, confirms its ambitions to operate as a 360-degree mobility pioneer in Europe and reaches a new and important milestone with the acquisition of ER Capital Ltd (trading as Easirent) in the UK. The two groups finalized an agreement for the sale of 100% of the shares in ER Capital Ltd to Leasys.www.automotiveworld.com
