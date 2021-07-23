Automotive Hall of Fame honors Harold Goddijn with Mobility Innovator Award

At the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, Mercedes-Benz will once again be present with an exhibition stand in hall 16 from 28 August to 5 September. The highlight will be the public presentation of the new small van with the three-pointed star – the new Citan – just a few days after its premiere. The exhibited new Citan will be demonstrating some of the various redesign options that currently predominate in the van life scene for this particular vehicle type. Motorhomes based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter from Le Voyageur, Kabe, Eura Mobil and Alphavan as well as the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo camper van models will also be on show at the stand – featuring new equipment. At the world’s largest exhibition for motorhomes and caravans, the brand with the three-pointed star will thus exhibit its entire portfolio, from the familiar large and mid-size vans to the novel small van.