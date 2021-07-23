Oliver Stefani: “The all-new FABIA looks considerably more dynamic and grown-up”

The all-new ŠKODA FABIA is larger, more modern and more emotive than its predecessor generations. One week ago, the first fourth-generation FABIA rolled off the line at ŠKODA AUTO’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav. Oliver Stefani and his team are the force behind the new design of this successful model. In the following interview, the Head of ŠKODA Design describes the highlights of the new FABIA and which details are his personal favourites, while examining the influence of ŠKODA’s history on his current work.