NEXA celebrates 6 splendid years of success: delivering premium automotive experiences to its customers

Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail network, NEXA completes 6 years of offering new and innovative customer experiences this month. With the first NEXA showroom in 2015, NEXA has touched the imagination of young and aspirational customers. The testimony to this is nearly half of NEXA customers are under 35 years of age. These customers are well travelled and technology savvy. They always strive for innovative and unique experiences in life. NEXA, a first-of-its-kind initiative that goes beyond just selling cars, has attracted first time buyers, which makes up to nearly 70% of its total sales.