A graduate of HEC Paris, Virginie Aubagnac began her career in the Finance Department of Rallye, and then became project manager for the Deputy Managing Director of the same company. She then joined the Strategy and Planning Department of the Casino Group. In 2008, she took part in the creation of GreenYellow, a company offering B2B solutions for energy transition (particularly photovoltaic and energy efficiency), where she held the positions of Secretary General and Chief Financial Officer, then Managing Director in charge of finance from 2017 to 2020.