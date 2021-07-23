Cancel
Magna to acquire Veoneer, positioning Magna’s ADAS business as a global leader in a fast-growing industry

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 9 days ago

Magna International Inc. and Veoneer today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Magna will acquire Veoneer, a leader in automotive safety technology. Pursuant to the agreement, Magna will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Veoneer for $31.25 per share in cash, representing an equity value of $3.8 billion, and an enterprise value of $3.3 billion, inclusive of Veoneer’s cash, net of debt and other debt-like items as of March 31, 2021.

Magna's New Digital Radar Will Spot A Stalled Car In A Dark Tunnel On A Cloudy Day

Magna International is a Tier 1 supplier to the auto industry. That means it deals directly with the OEMs. On July 27 it introduced the industry-first Icon Digital Radar, which will debut on the Fisker Ocean EV SUV in late 2022. Magna executive vice president, technology and investment Boris Shulkin explained the benefits of the digital radar at a virtual press conference.

