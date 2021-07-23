Magna to acquire Veoneer, positioning Magna’s ADAS business as a global leader in a fast-growing industry

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) and Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Magna will acquire Veoneer, a leader in automotive safety technology. Pursuant to the agreement, Magna will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Veoneer for $31.25 per share in cash, representing an equity value of $3.8 billion, and an enterprise value of $3.3 billion, inclusive of Veoneer's cash, net of debt and other debt-like items as of March 31, 2021.