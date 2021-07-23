Landmarks Orchestra to strike up summer on the Esplanade

When Boston Landmarks Orchestra music director Christopher Wilkins remembers summer 2020, his first thought is the sadness: the loss of livelihood for the orchestra’s musicians, the disconnection from its audience, the cloud of greater tragedy hanging over it all. Then he remembers the scramble to film concerts and get them online, with string players masked and winds cocooned in plexiglass cages. He remembers the struggle to replicate Landmarks’ hometown roots for the unmoored, hyper-saturated landscape of virtual concerts.