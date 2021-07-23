Sac Design – Details Mercantile

Kevin and Loretta Schell hadn’t even decided how they would use the retail space in a handsome midcentury building across from Sacramento’s Old City Cemetery when they jumped at the opportunity to lease it. Clearly, this is a couple who makes decisions from the heart. “The first time we set foot in here, it was all about the light for us,” says Loretta of the space, which is graced with floor-to-ceiling windows across the front and rear façades.