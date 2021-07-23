Cancel
Ruidíaz Scores From Long Range, Sounders Beat Austin FC 1-0

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
 10 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored a spectacular goal from 40 yards out midway through the second half and the short-handed Seattle Sounders beat expansion Austin FC 1-0. Ruidiaz came on as a second-half substitute and quickly netted one of the top goals of the season — his MLS-leading 11th of the season — catching goalkeeper Brad Stuver off his line and curling a shot for his 11th goal of the season. Obed Vargas became the third-youngest player in MLS history to appear in a match, playing 77 minutes for Seattle at 15 years, 351 days. Only Freddy Adu and Alphonso Davies made younger debuts in league history.

ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/
