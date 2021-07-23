Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of DHR Health Neurotherapy Institute
On July 8, 2021, DHR Health celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of their DHR Health Neurotherapy Institute. DHR Health officials were excited to offer this specialized service to residents of the Rio Grande Valley. The DHR Health Neurotherapy Institute provides compassionate care to those affected by stroke, brain injury, concussion, Post-Intensive Care Syndrome (PICS), spinal cord injury, limb loss, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, vestibular and balance disorders, speech and swallowing deficits, and many other conditions.megadoctornews.com
