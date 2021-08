ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his three run home run with Luis Torrens #22. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) What place are the Seatle Mariners in? Third in the AL West, and third in the AL Wild Card race. I don’t know about you, but I find it sort of funny. I’m not laughing about how good the Seattle Mariners are playing, but I’m laughing at how bad other teams are playing.