Lolo, MT

Fire managers prepare for increased activity at West Lolo Complex

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Fire activity may have slowed on the West Lolo Complex fires in recent days, but 292 personnel working the fire are preparing for that to change. "They haven't really been burning all that well, but they are going to," fire behavior specialist Brian Anderson said. "Whether it takes a week, two weeks or three weeks, they are going to start to burn. Once it reaches the bottom, it will then go up the south slope, and we all know those are a lot drier."

