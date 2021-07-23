Cancel
Politics

The Ecology School in Saco, Maine, Announces Major New Partnership Designed to Attract Hundreds of Connecticut Families and Schools

SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACO, Maine (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. The Ecology School announced today that it has begun a new, fully-funded programming initiative for Connecticut schools and residents thanks to The Daniel E. Offutt III Connecticut Scholarship Fund, a gift from the Daniel E. Offutt III Charitable Trust. The Fund, which goes into effect immediately, is designed to serve as many as 100-200 participants in 2021 and will scale up to over 500 participants by 2023. The Ecology School’s programs are overnight, environmental education-based experiences that focus on unplugged, outdoor exploration of nature. Programs are based at The Ecology School’s newly opened 105-acre residential campus, River Bend Farm, located on the shores of the Saco River in southernmost Maine.

