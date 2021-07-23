Cancel
Charleston, SC

Rodney Scott's, Swig & Swine, Home Team on list for inaugural Charleston BBQ festival

By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo dozen pitmasters from across the country, including many from right here in Charleston, will serve up top-tier barbecue for an inaugural festival slated for November. The Holy Smokes Barbecue Festival — hosted by Aaron Siegel and Taylor Garrigan of Home Team BBQ; Anthony DiBernardo of Swig & Swine; and Robert F. Moss, contributing barbecue editor for Southern Living — was founded to celebrate the culture, history and traditions that leaders of the barbecue community represent.

