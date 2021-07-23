Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Ralph Lauren Corp

investing.com
 10 days ago

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $150, which is approximately 36.49% above the present share price of $109.9. Boruchow expects Ralph Lauren Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.01 for the third...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Europe#Wells Fargo Lrb#Wfc#Moderate#Tipranks Com#Company#Club Monaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Crescent Point Energy

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Buy rating on Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) on Thursday, setting a price target of C$7.5, which is approximately 63.79% above the present share price of $3.67. Harvey expects Crescent Point Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.68 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for AltaGas Ltd.

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on AltaGas (TSX:ALA) Ltd. on Friday, setting a price target of C$31, which is approximately 18.32% above the present share price of $21. Kwan expects AltaGas Ltd . to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Whitecap Resources

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources (OTC:SPGYF) on Thursday, setting a price target of C$8.5, which is approximately 49.73% above the present share price of $4.55. Davis expects Whitecap Resources to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) on Friday, setting a price target of $70, which is approximately 62.94% above the present share price of $42.96. Dodge expects Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.85 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sangamo Biosciences

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMO) on Thursday, setting a price target of $22, which is approximately 129.65% above the present share price of $9.58. Issi expects Sangamo Biosciences to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.32 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Vocera Communications Inc.

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Vocera (NYSE:VCRA) Communications Inc. on Thursday, setting a price target of $43, which is approximately 2.48% above the present share price of $41.96. Dodge expects Vocera Communications Inc. to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.23 for the third quarter...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.25. PVH posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Sell

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $154.00 (from $193.00). The analyst comments "Despite the supply chain disruptions that persisted for most of 2020 and carried...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Upgrades Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded Newell Rubbermaid (NASDAQ: NWL) from Underweight to Equal Weight with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksinvesting.com

Amazon, PayPal Earnings Release and Other Market Updates

US markets slipped back on the final day of July trading, but all major indexes managed to notch their sixth month of gains in 2021. That's not bad considering the mood swings we've seen recently over the Covid-19 Delta variant and the resurgence of inflation. The S&P500 and the Nasdaq gained 2.3% and 1.2% in July, respectively.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.52. Signet Jewelers reported earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Square, Pfizer, Ralph Lauren and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Square — Jack Dorsey's payments company saw its shares surge 10% after the firm announced plans to buy Australian fintech company Afterpay in a $29 billion, all-stock deal as it looks to expand further into the booming installment loan market. The price tag marks a roughly 30% premium to Afterpay's last closing price. Square also reported second-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share, up from a loss of 3 cents per share over the same period last year. The company's gross profit increased 91% from a year ago, which marked a record quarterly growth rate.
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo vs. Bank of America: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

With increasing financial transactions and capital market activities, the financial industry is experiencing a solid boost. This, coupled with the Fed’s plan to raise interest rates sooner than expected, could drive up Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) revenues. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a leading financial services company that provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through four segments: consumer banking and lending; commercial banking; corporate and investment banking; and wealth and investment management. In comparison, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through the following segments: consumer banking; global wealth & investment management; global banking; and global market segments.
Marketsinvesting.com

Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Buy Rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Buy rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) Inc on Thursday, setting a price target of $130, which is approximately 1.10% below the present share price of $131.45. Bellisario expects Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for...
Stocksinvesting.com

Evercore ISI Stick to Their Buy Rating for Liberty Global C

Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Global C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) on Friday, setting a price target of $32, which is approximately 19.14% above the present share price of $26.86. Jayant expects Liberty Global C to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter...
Marketsinvesting.com

Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Buy Rating for Avery Dennison Corp.

Robert W. Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi reiterated a Buy rating on Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY). on Thursday, setting a price target of $250, which is approximately 18.66% above the present share price of $210.68. Panjabi expects Avery Dennison Corp. to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the third...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Businessinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Nokia

Kepler Capital analyst Andreas Schneider maintained a Buy rating on Nokia (NYSE:NOK) on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR5.5, which is approximately 7.88% above the present share price of $6.05. Schneider expects Nokia to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Buy Rating for Valero Energy Corp.

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO). on Thursday, setting a price target of $75, which is approximately 10.88% above the present share price of $67.64. Chen expects Valero Energy Corp. to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.73 for the third quarter...
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren, KLAC

Stocks finished lower Friday as investors weighed concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and disappointing results from online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. Here of some of the top stock gainers for Friday:. 1. Procter & Gamble | Increase 2%. Shares of Procter & Gamble...

Comments / 0

Community Policy