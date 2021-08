Delroy Lindo Joins Amazon’s Anansi Boys as Mr. Nancy. It appears that Amazon’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys has found its Mr. Nancy. According to a report by Variety, Delroy Lindo has joined the project as the alter ego of Anansi, the West African trickster god. Orlando Jones previously played the character in Starz’s American Gods, which was recently canceled after the third season. While the two stories will feature the same character, it’s safe to assume that there will be some differences between Jones’ take and Lindo’s, besides age. (The new description of the character reads that he’s “all charm.”) Anansi Boys will follow the adventures of one of Mr. Nancy’s sons, Charlie, who will discover that his late father was more than meets the eye.