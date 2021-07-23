Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 7 Review: What's In The Water?

For those of you who love to dive deep into the past, there are some great things coming on Magnum PI season 4! You are going to see a flashback at some point in the future. In a recent post on Twitter, the official writers’ room for the show confirmed that they have a plan to flash back to the childhood of one of their series regulars — as for who that is and why they’re doing it, we’ll have to wait and see! Typically when shows do something like this, the intention is to use the past in order to better inform the present; we’d have to assume that something similar is going to happen here, as well. Maybe a relative or an old friend of someone is turning up? These are just ideas, but it’s fun to think about them for the time being.