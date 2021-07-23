Cancel
Nevada, MO

Nevada, MO men make 51 day trip to Mt. Rushmore via horseback

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEVADA, Mo. – Two men take a 51-day trip traveling from Missouri to Mount Rushmore on horseback. Cris Rodriguez and Forrest Drury left Nevada, Missouri on June 1 and arrived at Mount Rushmore Wednesday July 21 with family and friends waiting. Rodriguez and Drury had help from day one, when a family they met offered them a place to stay after a camping site didn’t work out. Tt continued from there, with each family knowing someone in the next town.

