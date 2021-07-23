Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Player Takes Home Nearly $500K

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzjW4_0b5nzaNI00
David’s Stationery Photo Credit: Google Maps

There is a New Jersey Lottery "half-millionaire," minus taxes, of course, on the Jersey Shore.

One very lucky Jersey Cash 5 player in Middlesex County matched all five numbers in Thursday night's drawing.

The payout? A wopping $488,706.

Thursday's winning numbers were: 08, 14, 16, 22, and 36 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The equally lucky retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

The winning ticket was sold at David’s Stationery at 112 Sampton Ave. in South Plainfield. (Middlesex County)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
122K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Cash 5#New Jersey Lottery#Xtra#David S Stationery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
Cumberland County, PAnorthcentralpa.com

Lottery players hits on $100,000 winner in Cumberland County

Middletown, Pa. -A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, July 14 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 33-46-52-59-62, and the red Powerball 10 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
Reading, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Family Members Die In Reading House Fire

Support is surging for a Reading family who lost two of its own along with their belongings in a blaze earlier this week. Catherine Torres, 32, and 9-year-old Christian Torres died of burns and smoke inhalation following the blaze at 936 Muhlenberg St., Thursday morning, the Reading Fire Department said.
Shelton, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Sound Jet Ski Accident

A 2021 high school graduate from Fairfield County is being remembered by friends and family after he was killed when two jet skis collided in the Long Island Sound. Matthew (Matt) Horvath, age 18, of Shelton, died on Tuesday, July 27, in Milford, said Will Healy, spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Violently Fights Officers After Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man who was being arrested for allegedly committing numerous traffic infractions while driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz on Long Island violently fought officers, injuring one. Dwayne Gordon, age 20, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 12:50 a.m., Friday, July 30, after being stopped in Lawrence for making numerous traffic infractions on the Rockaway Turnpike, said the Nassau County Police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy