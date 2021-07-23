How much sense does the Nelson Cruz trade make?

Intro: Host Michael Rand breaks down theTwins' trade of Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bayin a number of ways: What Cruz meant to the Twins will be hard to replicate, and as much as someone who played just 258 games here can define an era, Cruz did that. He was a lineup presence and the leader of the Bomba Squad. That said, the Twins did well to get two Class AAA pitchers in return for Cruz, and it was clearly a trade that makes sense. It's hard to remove the emotion from the trade, but if you can do that you will find a lot of good.