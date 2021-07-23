From the Ground Up: Managing our most precious resource

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a debate in our nation’s capital about HOW we use this water, and who should be in charge of it. “If you don’t have a strong economy, you’re not going to be able to invest in the environment. If you don’t have a good environment, you’re not going to be able to attract companies, you’re not going to be able to have the resources in order to continue to prosper, and so finding that balance is not just a good slogan, it’s the right thing to do and it’s the best thing to do,” says Bryan Shaw, former Chairman of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.