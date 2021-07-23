Cancel
Viroqua, WI

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua awarded a 'Gig Grant'

La Crosse Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McIntosh Memorial Library is one of 80 organizations in the Midwest awarded a “Gig Grant” in summer 2021 from Arts Midwest. Based in Minneapolis, Arts Midwest is one of six nonprofit United States Regional Arts Organizations, with a history spanning more than 35 years. The nonprofit believes that creativity has the power to inspire and unite humanity. The grant awarded is designed to provide financial support for rebuilding and re-imagining creative engagement in communities.

