Star Wars Bits: J.W. Rinzler, Galactic Starcruiser, War of the Bounty Hunters, The Black Series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and More!
Author J.W. Rinzler Diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Reveals First Poster. J.W. Rinzler, author of The Making of Star Wars: The Definitive Story Behind the Original Film (2007), The Making of The Empire Strikes Back (2010), and The Making of Return of the Jedi (2013), as well as The Complete Making of Indiana Jones (2008) and Star Wars: The Blueprints, is making end-of-life plans.
