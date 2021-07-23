Star Wars Bits: J.W. Rinzler, Galactic Starcruiser, War of the Bounty Hunters, The Black Series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and More!

The Star Wars franchise may be between movies at the moment, but the saga of the galaxy far, far away is going strong on the small screen with some Disney+ series that have already released and more on the way. One of the most highly-anticipated of the upcoming Star Wars series is Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will see Ewan McGregor reprise his prequel trilogy role as Obi-Wan in the flesh for the first time since Revenge of the Sith in 2005. Now, a star who will share the screen with McGregor has opened up about seeing some iconic Star Wars elements on set.