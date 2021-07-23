Celebrating Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, the Park’s First-Ever New Land

A theme park, as the man once said, is not a museum. Change is built into the DNA of a theme park, and the biggest kind of change comes in the form of an entirely new section built into the existing bones of such a park. Think of the hubris of building a new land into Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. Think of the high expense of creating such a land, of trying to create massive buzz around its arrival, and then opening well before any actual attractions would be ready. Current fans of the Disney theme parks may have a fixed image in their minds of what that land is. Maybe you’re thinking of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opened in Disneyland before its true marquee attraction, Rise of the Resistance, was ready for guests. Or maybe you’re even more current, imagining Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, which arrived years before its E-Ticket attraction would be ready.