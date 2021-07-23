Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

UC Increasing Tuition Costs

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento, CA — The cost to attend classes at any of the University of California campuses will go up in 2022. The UC Board of regents yesterday approved a multiyear tuition increase plan by a vote of 17-5. It will raise the tuition price for incoming in-state undergraduate freshmen by $534 for the 2022-23 school year. It will bring the price to just over $13,000 per year. It equates to a 2-percent increase. The price will stay flat for those students.

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Education
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#Uc#The Uc Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy