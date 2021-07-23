UC Increasing Tuition Costs

Sacramento, CA — The cost to attend classes at any of the University of California campuses will go up in 2022. The UC Board of regents yesterday approved a multiyear tuition increase plan by a vote of 17-5. It will raise the tuition price for incoming in-state undergraduate freshmen by $534 for the 2022-23 school year. It will bring the price to just over $13,000 per year. It equates to a 2-percent increase. The price will stay flat for those students.