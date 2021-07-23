Cancel
City of Austin finds shelter for nearly 50 people living at South Austin homeless encampment

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Austin continues to make progress on providing a path to permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness, and today relocated the final occupants of another encampment to safe shelter. Under the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) Initiative, the City will offer temporary shelter and a path to permanent housing to people living at four encampments in south-central, east, downtown, and north-west Austin by the end of the summer.

