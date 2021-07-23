Medical device startup Fisher Wallace has raised nearly $3 million on StartEngine
Medical device startup Fisher Wallace Laboratories has been named one of “5 Health-Tech Startups to Watch in 2021” by Entrepreneur magazine and has raised nearly $3 million on StartEngine, a leading equity crowdfunding platform. The majority of the company’s investors are its own customers – people who have used Fisher Wallace’s prescription wearable to treat anxiety, depression and insomnia.www.massdevice.com
