Reaction floods in as Cleveland Indians change team name to Guardians

WKYC
 8 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous story.

The Cleveland Indians are now the Cleveland Guardians. And as the team made the official announcement in a video posted on their social media accounts, fan reaction came in fast and furious.

Some famous names and faces were among the first to get on the record with their thoughts. Tom Hanks, who began his career in Cleveland, was the voice of the team's video announcement.

Today Show personality Al Roker also tweeted his approval of the new name shortly after the announcement, saying he can't wait to wear the merchandise.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson issued a statement via the city's Twitter account, saying he's proud of the team's choice.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), a longtime fan of the Tribe, released the following statement:

“I welcome the name change and am excited to root for the Guardians. As a lifelong baseball fan, I know what the sport means to our state and how proud we are of our Ohio teams, especially here in Cleveland. This team has been a part of my life since my dad started taking my brothers and me to Municipal Stadium to see Rocky Colavito and Leon Wagner and Sam McDowell and Mudcat Grant and Tito Francona.

“From the Spiders to the world champion Buckeyes, Cleveland has some of the richest baseball history in the country – including as a pioneer in racial integration of the major leagues with players like Hall of Fame legends Larry Doby and Satchel Paige and the slugger Luke Easter. Today is a proud day for Cleveland and now I want a World Series win.”

Brown also tweeted the following:

Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted tweeted his approval of the team's video and new name.

Some fans were noting the similarity between the new team name and a certain group of superheroes.

Some Twitter users also made sure to explain to Cleveland outsiders the significance behind the team's new title.

Most fans agreed and were behind the new name the team chose, including Twitter user Ben Gartland, who called the name "dope."

On the WKYC Facebook page , user Bob Gonzalez says, " I like it, I think it's something the city can get behind, and for those who can't, well I guess when the team eventually wins something you won't be invited to the party!!!"

Twitter user Mike Cole also likes the name, calling it "awesome" and explaining where the team got it.

But not everyone was happy. Many Twitter users were upset with the choice.

On Facebook, Anthony A Jackson Sr. commented on the WKYC Facebook page, " The guardians.....wow they couldn't come up with a name better than that."

Some fans say, they'll never get on board with the name change and will continue to wear their old Indians gear.

On Facebook, Heather Vandeweerd-Rehm commented on the 3News Facebook page, " Never will I ever buy anything that says Guardians. And I will be wearing my Indians gear with the Chief Wahoo logo to every single game I attend."

Jessica Venturini called for a boycott on the new name on our Facebook page, saying " I am a huge fan of theirs and watch them everyday but can't stand this. We need to boycott them so they have to stay the Indians!!!"

And some were fine with the name, but weren't fans of the new logos.

Facebook user Cindy Fox Toman was not a fan of the name change. She posted, " Meh. Clevelanders will spend their baseball lifetime explaining it. No one who isn’t from Cleveland will have a clue."

The name change will officially happen after this season.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player below is from a previous story.

