Environment

Stronger storms are possible this weekend

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Friday morning is quiet after storms pounded parts of the valley yesterday. There is damage to clean up today, but the flooding rains are gone for now. Plenty of monsoon moisture remains stuck over our area, with just a slight chance of afternoon storms today and a break in the action to start the weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast is looking ahead to a surge expected Sunday which could produce strong widespread storms with flooding rains and damaging winds.

Environment

Severe storms possible Sunday

The eastern half of North Carolina should remain weather-aware today and have a way to receive weather alerts. Scattered strong storms are possible. Check the notification settings now in your Spectrum News app to make sure weather alerts are turned on. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined locations from sections...
Environment

Some showers and storms possible this afternoon

This afternoon may feature some showers and storms, but temperatures will be on the comfy side. Another day where we will stay below average temperature-wise in the mid 70s for highs, but this afternoon will feature the chance for some afternoon showers/storms but should clear out by the late evening. Periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds may be possible. We keep things mainly below average through Tuesday with more sunshine. Isolated chances for rain mid-week, but overall we should be staying on the dry side! Temperatures eventually will warm back up by mid-week to more average-like in the low 80s.
AL.com

Strong storms possible in Alabama today

A frontal boundary that will bring Alabama relief from the heat could also bring the chance of a few severe storms today. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has most of central and south Alabama in a marginal risk for severe weather today (see the map at the top of this post).



