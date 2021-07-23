Whitmer appoints Midland judge to Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday appointed a Midland County judge to the Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform. In June, Whitmer signed Executive Order No. 2021-6 creating the Task Force on Juvenile Justice which will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and will focus on analyzing our juvenile justice system, while recommending proven practices and strategies for reform grounded in data, research, and fundamental constitutional principles.www.manisteenews.com
