Yiddish Vinkl for July 23

By Harold Ticktin
Cleveland Jewish News
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleMeaning: to burst (out of excitement, joy), to crack, collapse. • If ever there was an overworked Yiddish word, it’s platz. It can mean a place, e.g. plaza; beach, a crack as in a...

Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Guren to discuss Yiddish language, culture Nov. 16

Rabbi Tracy Guren will speak about Mamaloshen! The Incredible Story of the Yiddish Language and Culture at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 as part of Park Synagogue sisterhood programming. At 11:15, Debbie Scolnick will present A Touch of Yiddish. For a Zoom invitation, contact sisterhood president Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com or Amy Wachs at amywachs@outlook.com.
RELIGION
Forward

Getting over the feeling that Yiddish is just for old folks

I’ve recently pondered: “When is a person old enough to flavor one’s language with Yiddish expressions?” There have been many times where a Yiddish expression was so on-target that I would use it, but I would always attribute it to my mother or grandmother, implying that Yiddish was only a language for older folks, as in: “My grandmother used to say she’s hocking me a tshaynik [driving my crazy].” Or, when explaining how to cook something, I might say: “My mother would add a bisl of this, and a bisl of that [a little of this and a little of that].”
SOCIETY
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: Yiddish-language ‘Godot’ to open in Sweden

Photo: From left, Shane Baker and Michael Wex star in Waiting for Godot. Photo courtesy of Ronald L. Glassman / Provided by press rep with permission. Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett is one of the most celebrated plays of the last 100 years. The show’s intentional abstraction allows for many different interpretations, with various theater companies and communities leaving their stamp on the story of two men waiting for … well, that’s the question. What exactly are they waiting for? Who is Godot?
THEATER & DANCE
