Yiddish Vinkl for July 23

With its catchy songs and charming characters, Julie and the Phantoms is sickeningly sweet—in the best way possible. Of course, what else would you expect from creator Kenny Ortega, who churns out feel-good hits like High School Musical and Descendants? Following her mother’s passing, teenager and gifted singer Julie (Madison Reyes) has abandoned music. However, that all changes when a trio of endearing ghosts (Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Joyner) come barreling into her life. The group, who were once a part of a ’90s rock band, is invisible to everyone except Julie. But there’s a catch: When they perform together, they become visible to the rest of the world. Julie reluctantly agrees to be their lead singer, and as they find their rhythm as a band, her passion for music is reignited. Sure, the premise is cheesy and lighthearted, but Julie and the Phantoms has an unexpected emotional depth, and will pull on even the most reluctant viewer’s heartstrings. Now, where’s that season 2 pickup, Netflix?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO