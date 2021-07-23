Cancel
Starpoint students send letter to Sen. Schumer after UPS lost more than 100 AP exams

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 9 days ago
Starpoint Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft said UPS lost 106 AP exams . He said one box, containing juniors' AP U.S. History exams and seniors' AP literature exams, never made it to the College Board for grading.

"We were quite shocked by that information. They told us that four of our boxes that we sent at different times had arrived, however this one was missing," Dr. Croft said during an interview with 7 Eyewitness News Wednesday. "Without those exams, they will not fix a score to a student even though they went through the entire course and the exams were lost. That’s a huge disappointment for our students."

Nearly 50 Starpoint students have now sent a letter to Senator Chuck Schumer (D - NY) asking for help in addressing the situation.

In the letter the students said in part:

We implore you as our U.S. Senator and Majority Leader to demand a meaningful effort from UPS and a much better explanation of what has happened. That box of exams is somewhere, and UPS must find it. This isn't a missing package that can simply be replaced. This failure by UPS has real world consequences for all of us and they should act accordingly. If UPS cannot find the box, then they should be obligated to replace the value of what was in the box. For each student, the exam could be worth 6 credit hours, so at $1000 per credit hour, each student should be given a $6,000 check by UPS.

Dear Senator Schumer:

We, the undersigned students at Starpoint High School, write to you today to seek your immediate help. In May, we took the Advanced Placement (AP) exam in US History and/or Literature as the culmination of a full school year of study in these rigorous courses. A successful score on an AP exam translates to college credit at most colleges and universities. Given the tremendous expense of college and the issue of college debt, in which you have obviously been deeply involved, these credits mean thousands of dollars to students.

Per the instructions of the College Board, our school district sent these exams via UPS to the College Board for grading. The box of exams never arrived. From what we are told the box disappeared somewhere in New Jersey. UPS appears to be expending very little effort in trying to rectify the situation. This is disgraceful and unfair. That is why we are seeking your help.

The options presented to us by the College Board are a refund of the exam cost (and thus no potential for college credit) or a retake of the exam for a course that we all completed months ago. Neither option is very good and for seniors who have graduated, a test retake is completely impractical. We have been told if the missing box of exams turns up, the exams will be graded. This is what needs to happen.

We implore you as our U.S. Senator and Majority Leader to demand a meaningful effort from UPS and a much better explanation of what has happened. That box of exams is somewhere, and UPS must find it. This isn't a missing package that can simply be replaced. This failure by UPS has real world consequences for all of us and they should act accordingly. If UPS cannot find the box, then they should be obligated to replace the value of what was in the box. For each student, the exam could be worth 6 credit hours, so at $1000 per credit hour, each student should be given a $6,000 check by UPS.

Thank you for your consideration and assistance. We hope you can help us.

Niagara Gazette

Schumer calls out UPS in hunt for lost tests

The heat is being turned up on UPS as the hunt continues for more than 100 lost AP exams taken by Starpoint students. After receiving a letter from students at the high school, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Friday called directly upon United Parcel Service (UPS) CEO Carol B. Tomé, to use any and all means necessary to locate the lost exams.
