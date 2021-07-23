California's rising COVID-19 rate sparks pleas to vaccinate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California health officials are pleading with people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as infections and hospitalizations continue a worrying rise. The state on Thursday reported nearly 5,600 new cases and the average positive-test rate over seven days was 4.9% — a nearly five-fold increase over last week. Most cases are among the unvaccinated and fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.www.abc10.com
