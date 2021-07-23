Miami Hurricanes tight end Will Mallory named to Mackey Award’s watch list

The Miami Hurricanes’ preseason honors continued to roll in on Friday, with tight end Will Mallory named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which recognizes college football’s most outstanding tight end.

Mallory is the fourth Miami player to be recognized on a preseason watch list, joining quarterback D’Eriq King (Maxwell Award, O’Brien Award), safety Bubba Bolden (Bednarik Award) and wide receiver Michael Harley (Biletnikoff Award).

The 6-foot-5 tight end is coming off a 2020 season in which he recorded 22 receptions for 329 yards with four touchdowns in 11 games (seven starts).

Mallory, a junior, has recorded 43 receptions for 659 yards and seven touchdowns in 34 games during his three seasons with the Hurricanes.

Kellen Winslow II (2003) is the lone Miami player to win the Mackey Award since its inception in 2000.

Kyle Pitts, the former Florida and current Atlanta Falcons tight end, won the Mackey Award last year.