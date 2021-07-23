Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Miami Hurricanes tight end Will Mallory named to Mackey Award’s watch list

By Khobi Price, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 9 days ago

The Miami Hurricanes’ preseason honors continued to roll in on Friday, with tight end Will Mallory named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which recognizes college football’s most outstanding tight end.

Mallory is the fourth Miami player to be recognized on a preseason watch list, joining quarterback D’Eriq King (Maxwell Award, O’Brien Award), safety Bubba Bolden (Bednarik Award) and wide receiver Michael Harley (Biletnikoff Award).

The 6-foot-5 tight end is coming off a 2020 season in which he recorded 22 receptions for 329 yards with four touchdowns in 11 games (seven starts).

Mallory, a junior, has recorded 43 receptions for 659 yards and seven touchdowns in 34 games during his three seasons with the Hurricanes.

Kellen Winslow II (2003) is the lone Miami player to win the Mackey Award since its inception in 2000.

Kyle Pitts, the former Florida and current Atlanta Falcons tight end, won the Mackey Award last year.

Comments / 0

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Maxwell Award#American Football#Mackey Award#The Miami Hurricanes#The John Mackey Award#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Related
College Sports247Sports

Hendershot recognized on John Mackey Award watch list

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana redshirt senior tight end Peyton Hendershot is on the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List for the second-consecutive season, the friends of John Mackey announced on Friday morning. Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the...
Conway, SCThe Post and Courier

CCU's Likely, Heiligh named to Biletnikoff watch list; Likely also on John Mackey list

CONWAY – Everyone in Teal Nation already knew quarterback Grayson McCall had some great targets to throw to, and now the rest of the country knows. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation released the 2021 Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list July 22, and it included Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely and senior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh.
College Sports247Sports

Austin Stogner named to John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

NORMAN, Okla. — While most everyone's attention is on the Sooners planning to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, and rightfully so, there's some more actual preseason football news. Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner has been named to the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. Established in 2000 by...
Iowa Statebcsnn.com

Iowa State's Potent Offense Lands Dynamic Duo on the John Mackey Award Watch List

Iowa State All-Big 12 tight ends Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen appear on the John Mackey Award watch list, given annually to the nation's best tight end. The duo have each earned All-Big honors three times in their respective careers to help the Cyclone tight end unit rank as one of the best nationally. Iowa State's 82 receptions from its tight ends in 2020 was the best in the nation and its 1,057 receiving yards ranked second.
College Sportschatsports.com

Watson earns spot on John Mackey Award watch list

NEW YORK — UTSA senior Leroy Watson has earned a spot on the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, The Friends of John Mackey announced on Friday. Watson is one of 56 FBS players, including one of three from Conference USA, on the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. The award recipient is selected by a vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.
College Sportsralphiereport.com

Nate Landman, Brady Russell named to Butkus, Mackey award watch lists

For the third straight season, Colorado linebacker Nate ‘The Hammer’ Landman has been named to the Dick Butkus Award (Top Linebacker) preseason watch list. The senior was one of 51 players – eight from Pac-12 schools - selected to the prestigious list on Monday. The honor comes a week after Landman was named to the Chuck Bednarik award preseason watch list.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Has 2-Word Prediction For Cowboys Season

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is excited for the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season. The superstar quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, is making his way back from a devastating 2020 injury. Prescott missed the majority of last season with a serious leg injury, though he’s now fully recovered.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy