Mishael Morgan Previews Amanda’s Revenge on Y&R (EXCLUSIVE)

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda’s dream of finding her birth family on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS turned into a nightmare as she discovered they harbored dark secrets. And now that she knows that her grandfather, Sutton, was responsible for the death of her father, the attorney isn’t about to let him get away with it! “Knowing Amanda’s character, she’s gonna try and do things the right way and try to go the legal way,” portrayer Mishael Morgan confided to Soaps In Depth. “Try to sit down with the DA and expose everything that she has and see if that will lead to him possibly going on trial for it.

